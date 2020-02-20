Steven Spielberg’s 23-Year-Old Daughter, Mikaela Emerges as Adult Film Star

Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela has come out as an adult film star, and says that she has aspiring dreams of being an exotic dancer. In an interview with The Sun, Mikaela — who was adopted by Spielberg and his actress wife Kate Capshaw as a baby — revealed that she only recently told her parents about her new career choice, and they were “intrigued” but “not upset.” She went on to describe herself as a “sexual creature” and added, “I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body.”

The 23-year-old continued: “And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul. I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.”

Mikaela — who currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is engaged to 47-year-old darts player Chuck Pankow — first came out as a sex worker on social media, writing, “I just launched my self produced adult entertainment career. Safe, sane, consensual is the goal y’all. My body, my life, my income, my choice. I owe not a single person my autonomy or virtue just because of a name.”

Elaborating on why she picked this as a new occupational path, Mikaela told The Sun, “I’ve always been a very sexually natured person, which has gotten me in trouble before. Not in a predatory way, but just in the sense that people here in the South might not yet be comfortable with that.”

She then added, “My main hope is just that I get somewhere lucrative enough to where I’m not tied down financially by things. And then I can really start saying to people there’s nothing wrong with me using my body in a way that feels comfortable to support myself.

“I can’t stay dependent on my parents or even the state for that matter – not that there’s anything wrong with that – it just doesn’t feel comfortable for me,” Mikaela also said. “This isn’t like an ‘end of the road’ or ‘I’ve hit bottom’ choice. This is a positive, empowering choice, I realized there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual.”

Mikaela also stated that her fiance is fully supportive of her decision, and that she has chosen not to have sex with anyone else on-camera, out of respect to him.