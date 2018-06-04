Stephen Belafonte Worries Mel B Is Trying Get Him Killed or Locked Up

The ongoing courtroom drama between Stephen Belafonte and Mel B took another turn Monday, when Belafonte asked for protection from the court because the America’s Got Talent judge wants him killed or thrown in prison.

Over the weekend, Belafonte asked for a temporary restraining order against Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Brown, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Belafonte, a film producer, claims he heard from friends that Brown is telling people she wants to see Belafonte killed or jailed.

The judge in the case told Belafonte he did not have enough evidence to get the restraining order, although there will be a hearing on the matter in late June.

Belafonte also claimed he was hospitalized twice in the last 12 months because of stress, high blood pressure and anxiety. He said his life has been a “true hell” over the past year.

Brown and Belafone married in 2007, and have a daughter, 6-year-old Madison Brown Belafonte. The couple split in late 2016, and Brown filed for divorce in March. In December, the divorce was finalized.

Although the divorce is finalized, the two have gone back-and-forth with fresh claims against each other.

In March, Brown asked to have Belafonte stripped of his visitation rights of seeing her 10-year-old daughter Angel Murphy Brown. She claimed Belafonte showed her children videos of ISIS beheading people. Phoenix, Brown’s 19-year-old daughter, also wrote in the declaration, “He got us all to watch men being beheaded with chainsaws by ISIS.”

Brown also accused Belafonte of giving Madison a teddy bear with his phone number hidden inside.

A few days later, Belafote replied by accusing Brown of being a drug and alcohol addict. In the court documents, Belafonte said the real reason Brown was rushed to the hospital in 2014 after banging her head was because of an overdose. Brown’s lawyer also claimed Belafonte drugged her throughout their marriage before recording videos “of a sexual nature.” Belafonte’s lawyer called the claims “a smear campaign.”

During the divorce proceedings, Brown accused Belafonte of having an affair with a nanny, who he allegedly forced to get an abortion. Belafonte’s team also said the couple “wiped out all” the $50 million fortune Brown earned during her years with the Spice Girls.

This was Brown’s second marriage. She was married to Jimmy Gulzar, Phoenix’s father, from 1998 to 2000. Brown was also in a relationship with comedian Eddie Murphy, who is Angel’s father.

Brown is now a judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent.