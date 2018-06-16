Stephen Belafonte Claims Mel B’s Allegations are Lies After She Files Restraining Order

Stephen Belafonte said the allegations in Mel B‘s successful request for a temporary restraining order against him are lies, since he has avoided talking to her.

On Friday, The Blast caught up with Belafonte, who said he has not “talked to her” and does not “want anything to do with” the former Spice Girls singer.

“Melanie wants to do a parentectomy with me,” Belafonte claimed. “She did it with her first husband and got sole custody, she did it with Eddie Murphy and she’s not going to do it for me because I’m going to fight for my kids.”

This latest round of the never-ending court battle between the former couple stems from a May 25 incident when the America’s Got Talent judge went to the home she shared with Belafonte during their marriage with a group of friends, even though a judge previously ordered that no third party could go into the house. On June 7, Mel B, whose real name is Melanie Brown, was ordered to stay away from the home.

However, according to court documents obtained by The Blast on Friday, Brown claimed Belafonte was also at the house on May 25 and she called police. Brown claims Belafonre “immediately became irate and would not back down from the police. His aggression became so hostile and so severe that the police handcuffed him.”

Brown also claimed the incident resulted in her being “concerned that Stephen’s anger and aggression is so uncontrollable that he cannot even control himself in front of our daughter.”

The Blast later reported Brown claimed in the same documents that she was hospitalized on June 12 after suffering a panic attack at the very thought of having to see Belafonte again.

The judge in the case ordered Belafonte to stay 100 yards away from Brown until their next court hearing in July.

Belafonte told The Blast he was at the home on May 25, but said he was waiting for his attorneys to arrive and explain why Brown was there with other people. The police arrived and handcuffed him because of a restraining order.

“I did not resist. I didn’t get upset,” Belafonte told the site. “I actually just went and got handcuffed. I gave them my information, found out I wasn’t under a restraining order and they let me go. I never even saw Melanie and, from what I just read, she’s lying.”

Belafonte and Brown split in late 2016 and their divorce was finalized in December 2017. Since then, they have been in and out of court, trading filings. Earlier this month, Belafonte was the one asking for a restraining order against Brown, claiming he heard from friends she is telling people she wants Belafonte killed or in jail.