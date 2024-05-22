Standup Comedian Dies of Cancer: Diane Ford Was 68

Popular stand-up comedian Diane Ford has died. Ford, headlined HBO specials and A&E's An Evening at the Improv, passed away of cancer in Sarasota, Florida on Tuesday, April 30, her nephew Wes Roberts confirmed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ford was 68.

With a career that spanned decades and included being a Las Vegas headliner and saw her earn numerous nominations, Ford previously told The Detroit News, "a lot of comics have known some personal tragedy in their lives. A lot of comedy comes out of pain. If you can turn it around somehow and then laugh at it, it makes the pain easier to bear." Born in in Waseca, Minnesota in September 1945, Ford was just 14 when her parents died in a car accident. Following their deaths, she lived with relatives, in foster homes, and at a Catholic Girls boarding school.

Throughout her career, Ford became known for her frequent appearances on Comic Strip Live, Fox's weekly, late-night, hour-long stand-up comedy showcase that aired from 1989 to 1994. Ford appeared on the show a total of 13 times. She also made eight appearances on Jerry Lewis' Labor Day telethon, which raised money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and was a frequent face in HBO specials, including Women of the Night II in 1988, Command Performance in 1990, and episodes of One Night Stand in '90 and '92.

Ford had her own show in Vegas, Diane Ford's Cosmopolitan Comedy, and received 11 nominations at the American Comedy awards for comedian of the year. She also performed at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre in Sarasota, Florida. In a statement, McCurdy's co-owner Les McCurdy told THR, "She wasn't intimidated by anyone. She only allowed you to get so close. Basically, a ballbuster."

Outside of her stand-up gigs and specials, Ford wrote on an episode of Allen's ABC sitcom Home Improvement in 1994. On X (formerly Twitter), Allen wrote "Diane Ford my dear friend and road warrior comedian for so many clubs and so many years passed away. She was a force of nature and I have been blessed to be her friend. God bless her family. Love you Diane see ya in the big green room up there."

Comedian Laurie Kilmartin also paid tribute, sharing, "RIP Diane Ford. A headliner from the start of modern comedy clubs. A true club BEAST! She headlined/killed thru extremely sexist times."

Ford is survived by her husband, John, who fondly said, "I knew when the punchline was coming up. So I loved looking at the audience and watching their drinks come out of their noses at just the right moment!" Other survivors include stepsons Rhett and Travis; grandsons Charles, Aubrey, Addison, Selkie and Uhtred; and her siblings, Jerry, Lyle, Connie and Carol.