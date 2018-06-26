Stan Lee’s Business Manager Allegedly Threatened His Mother’s Apartment Manager

Stan Lee's controversial former business manager, who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly calling in a false report, was once accused of threatening to kill the building manager of his mother's apartment building.

(Photo: Jesse Grant / Stringer, Getty)

Weeks after Stan Lee was granted a restraining order against Keya Morgan, The Blast reports that Morgan was on the receiving end of another temporary restraining order filed by David Augusta, who managed the apartment building where Morgan's mother lived.

In the 2016 filing, Augusta claimed that Morgan's mother was behind on rent and had changed the locks to her apartment without permission. When Augusta attempted to change the locks, Morgan was there instead and would not allow Augusta access to the apartment.

Augusta claimed that Morgan "called police + reported a burglary in process." After police responded and left the scene, Augusta claimed that an enraged Morgan said, "I have a gun ... the policemen told me I can use it." He also claimed that Morgan said, "I'm going to shoot you dead" and "You will die."

Morgan was eventually found guilty of making criminal threats and was sentenced to 24 months of probation, The Blast reports court records of saying. He was also ordered to complete an anger management program.

Morgan was arrested and charged earlier this month with two counts of filing a false report of an emergency and two counts of filing a false report of a crime, as well as a probation violation. Lee took out a restraining order against Morgan two days after Morgan was arrested. Morgan was released from jail on $20,000 bail and is due back in court July 2.

Lee, the 95-year-old Marvel co-founder, was granted a temporary restraining order with a court date set for a permanent order hearing. Paperwork filed with the restraining order cited reports of elder abuse.

Morgan tweeted that reports of his legal trouble and accusations of elder abuse against Lee were "fake news" on June 16.

"For over 10 years I have shown nothing but love, respect & kindness to Stan Lee, & his wife, a fact he has repeated countless time," Morgan tweeted. "I have NEVER EVER abused my dear friend. Everything you read in the #FakeNews is pure malicious lies & I will 100% prove it. The truth will come out."

Days before Morgan's arrest, Lee shared a video to Twitter in which he made it clear Morgan was the only person who was allowed to represent him.

"My only partner and business manager is @KeyaMorgan, not all the other people making false claims," the post accompanying the video read.

An attorney for Lee says Morgan placed Lee's wellbeing at risk by isolating the man and using "undue influence," according to documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. He claims Morgan moved Lee out of his Beverly Hills mansion into a condo on June 8 and has cut Lee off from all his friends and family, The Blast reports.

The lawyer said he filed the restraining order on Lee's behalf to protect Lee's over $50 million estate and keep him away from "financial predators," adding that Lee has "severe hearing and vision impairments" as well as "memory impairment, impaired judgment and an inability to resist undue influence."