Soulja Boy Responds to Kidnapping Allegations

Soulja Boy responded to the kidnapping allegations levelled against him this weekend, claiming that the woman accusing him is lying.

Soulja Boy stands accused of a violent assault and kidnapping late on Friday night. Sources familiar with the case told TMZ that Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend was held against her will in his garage for six hours, after which she went to the hospital and called the police. Now, people close to the rapper have spoken to the outlet as well, saying that the story is completely made up.

Insiders say that Soulja Boy and the alleged victim, identified only as Kayla, broke up recently. They said that she was furious over the split, and visited his home in Agoura Hills, California, not far from L.A. late on Friday night. Kayla was reportedly heavily intoxicated, and she crashed her car into the curb in Soulja Boy’s driveway.

It was then that Soulja Boy‘s manager went out and asked Kayla to leave, the sources said, adding that she was not welcome at the party happening inside. They claim that Kayla then attacked the manager — also a woman — and the two fought in the driveway. The insiders said that Soulja Boy never left the house or took part in the brawl.

Finally, the sources said that there is no truth to Kayla’s claim that she was dragged into the garage, tied to a chair with an extension cord and left for six hours. Any injuries she suffered were dealt out by the manager, not Soulja Boy, in self defense.

Kayla’s version of events is vastly different, and includes Soulja Boy rushing out into the driveway to punch and kick her on the ground. As previously reported, police confirmed that a kidnapping report was filed on Saturday morning, but they would not specify the names of the people involved. They told reporters that there is “an active investigation” underway.

Kayla was reportedly treated for three fractured ribs and a concussion at the hospital. She was discharged late on Saturday night, having spent most of the day there.

In recent weeks, Soulja Boy has been very public about his relationship with model Tiona Fernan on social media. It is unclear when he might have been dating Kayla.

I love you precious pic.twitter.com/izVgdOJCpQ — Soulja Boy (Young Drako) 💲🔌🔫 (@souljaboy) February 1, 2019



The rapper does have a history of run-ins with law enforcement. He is currently on probation for possession of firearms charges going back to 2014. The rapper has frequently boasted about having guns and even threatened other artists on social media. In 2008, Soulja Boy was assaulted during a violent home invasion.