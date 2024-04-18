Sophia Leone's Mother Reveals Adult Film Star Struggled With 'Suicidal Thoughts'

Police are still investigating the death as suspicious, but her mother has shared new details that may shed light on what happened.

Sophia Leone's death still remains suspicious and under investigation by police in New Mexico. But we have a few more details now due to a new look from TMZ highlighting the alleged police report. Police were contacted on March 1 and dispatched to Leone's apartment in Albuquerque, with the caller noting she was discovered in her unit and had already died.

Upon arrival, Leone's mother told police they hadn't heard from the adult performer in over 24 hours. She also told police that Leone had a history of drinking heavily and had expressed suicidal thoughts in the past.

TMZ stressed that these are not reported to have played a part in her cause of death, but her mother delivered the information to police as their investigation continues. They also add that much of the police report was redacted at the moment.

Police reportedly brought in more investigators to look into the suspicious death, also sending a homicide unit to the scene. Despite this, police stressed that they don't believe the death was a homicide, just that it was suspicious.

No further updates have been provided on the investigation and it is ongoing. The GoFundMe for Leone's funeral and memorial has closed, ending with $14,183 raised in memory of the late 26-year-old.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.