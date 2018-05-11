‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star David Labrava Sets up GoFundMe for Late Son

Sons of Anarchy actor David Labrava set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a depression and bipolar organization in memory of his 16-year-old son, who took his own life on May 5.

This is my Boy Tycho. He took his life at 16. He suffered from depression that no one could see. Communicate with your loved ones. I am broken pic.twitter.com/9nkAAA70MS — David Labrava (@davidlabrava) May 10, 2018

The 55-year-old Labrava announced on Twitter Thursday that his son, Tycho Spelis Chiusano, died after a battle with depression.

“Never in a million tears would I think I would be posting this. This is my boy Tycho. He took his life a couple of days ago at 16 years old,” tweeted the actor, who played Happy Lowman on Sons of Anarchy. “He suffered from a depression we couldn’t see because he was a happy young kid. Communicate with your loved ones, there might not be any signs. Cherish them. I am broken.”

Later Thursday, Labrava launched a GoFundMe page to raise $10,575 for a bipolar and depression charity organization.

“An amazing and beautiful soul, Tycho was extremely intelligent, athletic, loyal, and a sensitive friend. He was full of life, constantly smiling, and had a knack for making others laugh. Tycho loved his family and friends. This is how we will forever remember him,” Labrava wrote. “Never FORGET: Always be kind and have compassion for others. Never spread rumors and learn to communicate with each other.”

Labrava said his son’s last wish was to “give all of my money to a depression and bipolar organization.”

“So, that’s exactly where it’s going! Please join us in our fight to raise awareness of the signs of depression! We need to honor our friends because we never know what’s hiding behind someone’s smile,” the actor wrote.

Labrava said 100 percent of the donations will go to charity.

Following the news, SOA fans and his co-stars rushed to Twitter to sent their condolences to Labrava and his family.

“My heart goes out to You and Your Familia Brother, Very Sad News. RIP Tycho,” Emilio Rivera, Labrava’s SOA co-star, wrote on Labrava’s Instagram post about his son’s death.

“I suffer with major depression and tried to take my life once… it’s really good to talk to someone even if you don’t want to. I’m sorry for your loss David,” one fan tweeted.

I suffer with major depression and tried to take my life once… it’s really good to talk to someone even if you don’t want to. I’m sorry for your loss David. — C E C E. ♡ (@ceiaxo) May 10, 2018

“Our hearts are with you DL & @angelrokkstar So sorry for your loss. There are no words,” another wrote, tagging Labrava’s wife, Angela.

Our hearts are with you DL & @angelrokkstar ❤️❤️❤️ 😘 So sorry for your loss. There are no words 😞 — SOA & Mayan Addicts (@SOAMayanAddicts) May 10, 2018

“Sending you peace and love Mr. Labrava. The lotus blooms only after struggling through the mud,” another added.

Sending you peace and love Mr. Labrava 🙏🏼💗 The lotus blooms only after struggling through the mud. pic.twitter.com/gFmjgHltR2 — Dottie O 🌊 🥃 (@legitDottieO) May 10, 2018

Labrava starred on FX‘s beloved series from 2008 to 2014, appearing in 71 episodes. He also appeared in an episode of Fox’s Lucifer earlier this year.