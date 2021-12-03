‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Blasts Alec Baldwin’s Interview With George Stephanopolous

Kurt Sutter wasn’t moved by Alec Baldwin’s interview Thursday with ABC’s George Stephanopolous, in which the actor and producer discussed at length the tragic Rust on-set shooting accident that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injury of director Joel Souza. The Sons of Anarchy co-creator didn’t hold back on Instagram after the special segment aired, saying Baldwin seemed more concerned with his own reputation than he was the victims.

“In case we ever have to work together…” Sutter captioned a photo of a bucket labeled “Baldwin Tears.” The Shield alum wrote that he had refrained from commenting much about the Rust incident apart from an interview he did with Deadline about gun safety on set, as he wasn’t there and didn’t know all the facts, “and I can’t image the pain and remorse the cast and crew must be feeling. Especially, Mr. Baldwin.”

Sutter continued, “But after watching just 10 minutes of that ‘hard hitting’ choreographed dumbshow with Stephanopoulos, it’s clear that Mr. Baldwin is more concerned with his own reputation and legal entanglement than he is about set safety and the victims. And because of that, I must resurrect 2007 Sutter and say, ‘You’re not the f-king victim, douchebag!’”

Baldwin claimed in Thursday’s interview that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that fired during rehearsal on set, telling Stephanopoulos that he merely cocked the hammer as was required in the script before the firearm went off. He continued, “I feel someone is responsible for what happened, but I know it isn’t me. I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don’t say that lightly.”

Sutter previously commented on the gun safety reform movement now sparking in Hollywood to Deadline, saying in part, “I don’t know what went down on that set. My sense, from listening to the information that’s coming in, the letting go of union crew, and bringing on non-union crew, that those safety protocols were not met. You didn’t have people that either knew about them or thought they were important, right, because, experientially, they didn’t know. Now, whose fault is that? Is it the producer’s fault? Is it the director’s fault? I don’t know where the blame lands, but to me, that’s the hole, right?”