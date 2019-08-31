Sofia Vergara Blasted for Being ‘Tone-Deaf’ While Posting a Photo of Her Private Jet Fleeing Hurricane Dorian

Sofia Vergara took some heat on Instagram this week when she posted a photo of her getaway flight from Hurricane Dorian. As the massive storm approached, Vergara and her friends fled the tropical area on a private jet, far from impressed, her followers named the photo “tone-deaf.”

Vergara apparently canceled her plans to spend Labor Day weekend in the Bahamas, as the hurricane approached. The Modern Family star posed with five other women and one child in the cabin of a private jet as the storm closed in.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Bye bye Dorian!!” she captioned the photo on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Bye bye Dorian!!💦 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Aug 30, 2019 at 9:28am PDT

The picture racked up nearly 72,000 likes, but the comments told a different story. Many of the top remarks concerned Vergara’s fame and wealth, questioning why she would show off her leisurely escape while so many others were stranded, fearing ow the storm would effect them.

“Must be nice here I sit wondering if I will have to evacuate and will my pets be safe will I have electricity soon after the storm and will everything in my fridge have to be thrown away and I have to spend my money to replace,” one person wrote. “Very insensitive.”

“The benefits of wealth…” added another.

“The insensitivity and arrogance of the rich never ceases to amaze. I’m glad her fans are calling her out on it. Bet she’ll be deleting this picture shortly,” a third commenter predicted.

So far, the photo has been live for nearly a full 24 hours and Vergara has not commented on the reaction to it. Vergara’s Instagram Story is empty, and she has not posted on Twitter either.

Vergara spends a lot of time in the Bahamas, where she owns a beach house she calls “Casa Chipi Chipi” with her husband, actor Joe Manganiello. She posted another photo earlier in the week of herself and her friends having a drink at the idyllic getaway. The caption read: “Esperando a Dorian,” Spanish for “waiting for Dorian.”

You’re definitely lucky and right to be getting out but is this appropriate when so many people can’t? — Chelsea effing Derby (@Ladyy_Monster) August 30, 2019

According to the latest report by CBS News, Hurricane Dorian is now a potentially devastating Category 4 storm, and it is on a collision course with the Bahamas. The storm will make landfall on Florida sometime on Monday night or Tuesday morning. Many south-eastern states have already declared states of emergency.

Experts predict that Dorian will be the strongest storm to impact Florida since Hurricane Andrew in 1992. At the moment, it has sustained wind speeds of 140 miles per hour, with even higher gusts. Between Florida, North Carolina and parts of Georgia, more than 20 million Americans could feel the storm’s wrath.

Stay tuned for updates on the dangerous storm.