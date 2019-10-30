Sofia Richie Blasted for ‘Insensitive’ and ‘Tone-Deaf’ California Wildfire Remarks

Sofia Richie is getting blasted online, for “insensitive” and “tone-deaf” remarks she made about the California wildfire currently ravaging the state. In a post on Instagram, Richie shared a photo of herself and commented on how she put her hair up in a “messy bun” due to the “Santa Ana winds.” This did not sit well with some users, who quickly took to the post to criticize her for not being more thoughtful about the dire situation.

“200,000 people evacuated and 2 million people without power but okay go ahead flex?? could u be any more insensitive,” one user chided, prompting another to responded, “It seems like celebrities are in their own world they don’t care about the fire’s excetera (sic).”

“It’s just ironic bc these fires are taking place in her backyard! her friends and fam are prob being evacuated as we speak,” the first user replied, “I just don’t understand why she would chose this caption??”

“Girl as good as you look, santa ana winds = fires in your area, have some respect for all the people who have lost their homes,” someone else commented.

“Tone deaf or just breathtakingly dumb,” a fourth user wrote, while one last commenter added, “Ugh, how dare you state why your hair is slightly wind blown!!! ..when thousands of people have lost their homes due to wind , fires … just not right girly. omfg!!!!”

Notably, Richie’s post is from earlier this week, and coincidentally the Santa Ana winds have since been predicted to cause big issues for firefighters in the area.

According to a report from the New York Times, weather forecasters have predicted that wind speeds could fall anywhere between 50 mph and 70 mph in the Los Angeles area, with some mountainous areas seeing gusts up to 80 mph.

A large brush fire erupted in Simi Valley early Wednesday and was quickly burning toward neighborhoods, triggering mandatory evacuations amid strong Santa Ana winds.

https://t.co/zVIZselbnD — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 30, 2019

In a post on Twitter, the Los Angeles office of the National Weather Service warned, “Latest observation from Warm Springs at 12:53AM in the hills above Santa Clarita: ENE 38 mph Gusting 55 mph. Relative Humidity was down to 14% Expect Santa Ana winds to strengthen and become more widespread through this morning and continue through Thursday.”

At this time, the extent of the damage caused by the fire is unknown.

