Snoop Dogg’s Grandson Dead 10 Days After Birth

It has been reported that Snoop Dogg‘s family has suffered a terrible tragedy, as the rapper’s grandson recently passed away only 10 days after being born. According to TMZ, the child was the son of Snoop’s son Corde Broadus, and was born on Sept. 15. The infant reportedly died 10 days later, after apparently being kept in the neonatal intensive care unit for most of the time, so that doctors and medical staff could tend to him better. There is currently no word on what may have led to the newborn’s untimely death.

Broadus named the child Kai Love, and he was the third sibling along with Broadus’ other children: Zion (a son) and Eleven (a daughter).

Following the tragic news, many of Snoop’s fans have taken to social media to express their sorrow and sympathy over what his family is going through.

MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCE TO THE ENTIRE FAMILY! MAY GOD GIVE YOU ALL STRENGTH AND PEACE YOU NEED TO GET THROUGH THIS TERRIBLE TIME! THIS PAIN IS DEEP ! YOU ARE NOT ALONE AND THANK YOU FOR OPENING UP YOUR HEART SO THE WORLD CAN MOURN YOUR LOSS! — Gloria C. Wright (@Aziamomma) September 27, 2019

“Condolences to the family so sorry for their loss,” one fan wrote.

“Peace and Blessings to the family. I pray that they are comforted and strengthened during his difficult time and the days to come,” another offered.

According to E! News, Broadus shared the news by posting a message on Instagram, wherein he revealed that Kai’s “energy will live on” even though he was only with the family for 10 days of life. He went on to share the infant “died in my arms,” and added, “Life is beautiful when you view it for what it is.”

Snoop recently posted a clip on Instagram that appears to be a reference to the family’s tragic situation, as it features a graphic of someone texting some uplifting words to someone else.

“If you’re facing something you don’t understand: Choose to trust God. Remember all He has done for you. His ways are higher than ours. He is always good,” the texts read.

Many of Snoop’s fans have since commented on the post, with one writing, “My prayers are with you and your family.”

