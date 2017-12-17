Snoop Dogg Takes on George Zimmerman After Jay-Z Threats

George Zimmerman is back in the headlines after threatening Jay-Z and the producers of a documentary about Trayvon Martin, and celebrities are not letting it slide. Snoop Dogg made a post on Instagram this afternoon, shortly after Zimmerman’s threats went public, warning Zimmerman not to “try it again.”

The image in Snoop’s post summarized the story — Zimmerman was outraged that Jay-Z was working on a documentary about his 2012 murder of Trayvon Martin, and he threatened the rap mogul.

In the caption, Snoop Dogg wrote, “If one hair on jays hair is touched that’s when the revolution will b televised.”

Much of America was outraged when Zimmerman was found not guilty of second-degree murder. He admitted to shooting and killing 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, who was on his way home eating a candy as he walked. Zimmerman claimed he fired in self-defense.

Jay-Z has acquired the rights to two books about the incident, Suspicion Nation by Lisa Bloom, and Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin, written by Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin. Jay-Z intends to name his documentary after the latter book.

Zimmerman was enraged to learn that producers for the documentary had gone to visit his family and even paid his ex-wife to appear on camera. He told The Blast he would “beat Jay-Z,” adding that “Anyone who f—s with my parents will be fed to an alligator.”

His most ominous remark was “I know how to handle people who f— with me, I have since February 2012.” There, Zimmerman is directly referencing the case of Trayvon Martin.

Jay-Z has yet to respond to the threats.