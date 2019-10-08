Snoop Dogg Breaks Silence on Risque Kansas Basketball Performance, and He’s Not Backing Down

Snoop Dogg is not planning to apologize for his raunchy show at the University of Kansas over the weekend. The rapper put on a concert at the school on Friday, complete with pole-dancing, guns and wads of money. In spite of backlash, he feels he gave the students what they were expecting.

Snoop Dogg’s show on Friday turned the Kansas Jayhawks’ basketball court into a hip-hop music video, and not everyone was on board. On Tuesday, the rapper revisited the performance during an interview on The Howard Stern Show. He said that he was well within his rights to use all of his usual tricks on stage.

“The audience enjoyed that s—,” he said. “I don’t know what the f— they talking about.”

Following the show, officials from Kansas University issued an apology for the acts on stage. They claimed that Snoop Dogg had promised to make his act more family-friendly for the sports fans. Snoop Dogg said that he remembers no such conversation, and denied rumors that he was asked to leave the school when he got off stage.

“That’s a motherf—ing lie,” the rapper told Stern. “I had the time of my life. I enjoyed myself, hung out with the basketball teams.”

Snoop Dogg suggested that the backlash came more from folks who were not in the room. Snippets of his performance made it onto social media, and he imagined that that’s where people decided he had crossed a line.

“I think it was more the publicity of what I did,” he said. “They had to cover it up. And, I respect them, and I wasn’t gonna put no smut on their name and say they did anything wrong because they invited me to come do what I do.”

“And, when you pay for Snoop Dogg, you gon’ get Snoop Dogg,” he added.

Kansas University’s Director of Athletics Jeff Long was the one to issue an apology after the show. According to the statement — published by TMZ — Snoop Dogg was asked to put on a PG-rated performance.

“We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show,” Long said.

However, the video shows fans on their feet, apparently having a good time at the show. Many phones were in the air, as the audience was made up in large part of students. So far, K.U. has not responded to Snoop Dogg’s interview with Stern.