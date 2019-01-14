‘SNL’ Comic Pete Davidson Addresses Ex Ariana Grande’s NSFW Comment About Him: ‘Everything Is Big to Her’

Pete Davidson isn’t all that pleased with the generous description his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, gave about his manhood.

During a recent stand-up event at the Tarrytown Music Hall in New York City with John Mulaney on Saturday, the 25-year-old Saturday Night Live comic poked fun at his whirlwind romance with Grande, which culminated in a very public breakup in October.

Davidson joked about why he thought Grande’s infamous comments about the size of his penis were “mean” but “also genius.”

“I don’t like that she talked all that s— for my penis,” he said during his set. “Everything is huge to her.”

“Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge penis? So that every girl who sees my d— for the rest of my life is disappointed,” he continued.

It began with a since-deleted tweet from Grande about Davidson’s size, although she also made a reference to it in her Mean Girls-inspired video for “thank u, next,” writing “HUUUUUGE,” next to a photo of Davidson in her Burn Book of ex-boyfriends.

Davidson also claimed that Grande released the single just minutes before a new episode of Saturday Night Live because she had heard that he made a comment about her during dress rehearsal.

“Usually when you hear I said something about someone, you don’t think it’s going to be nice,” he said, adding that he planned on always saying something nice about Grande.

After Grande released the song, which name-drops Davidson as well as several other of her exes, Davidson maintained his kind outlook on the 25-year-old, calling her a “wonderful, strong person.”

“I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world,” he said during the episode’s “Weekend Update” segment.

Since the breakup, Davidson concerned fans with a few alarming social media messages, one of which sounded suicidal. But a source told PEOPLE that he’s enjoying being single again.

After the Golden Globes awards last week, Davidson was spotted flirting with and spending time with actress Kate Beckinsale, and during his recent stand-up set he joked about having a romantic tryst with a friend.

“I did what all douchebags do after a breakup — went to Soho House,” he said, according to Us Weekly. “That’s what all douchebags do.”

He said he “got with” a friend he described as “a fast, loose woman.”

“We hooked up and I asked her, ‘OK, what is [the size of my manhood] in comparison?’ She said, ‘Well, it’s nice, but it’s like the average black man’s, so it’s nice, but like the size of an average black d—.’ So I thought, ‘OK, that is white privilege.’”