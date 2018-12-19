‘SNL’ Cast Member Pete Davidson Reportedly Thinks His Friends Would Not Care If He Died

Pete Davidson continues to struggle with his feelings following a disturbing social media post that caused panic among fans and those closest to him.

According to a new TMZ report, Davidson has been reaching out to people in his life and also lashing out at some of them for ignoring him and his struggles. Davidson has also reportedly reached out to colleagues and friends for help, though also remaining distant.

Sources reportedly told the outlet that Davidson said that if he ended his life, as previously discussed in an Instagram post Saturday just before deleting his social media, that his close ones would not care.

The new report comes a day after rapper Machine Gun Kelly seemed uncomfortable when a cameraman asked him how Davidson was doing, after the rapper flew to New York to be by his friend’s side after the difficult situation.

“It’s just a weird time for all of us right now, man,” he told the camera before walking away.

Davidson made headlines Saturday after he wrote a cryptic message on Instagram claiming he did not “want to be on this Earth anymore.”

“I really don’t want to be on this Earth anymore,” Davidson wrote. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you, but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”

The message was later deleted and the Saturday Night Live comedian got rid of his social media accounts altogether. After the message, Davidson reportedly skipped the long-running NBC variety series’ winter finale’s dress rehearsal and only appeared on the episode to introduce Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson’s second performance of the night.

After the episode, Davidson and Kelly left together in a black SUV and has remained out of the public eye ever since.

Many of the Set It Up actor’s friends have taken to social media since his message, and even ex fiancee Ariana Grande wrote on Twitter she had tried to be there for Davidson, even going to his building and staying in the lobby, but he refused to see her and even reportedly got security to get her out.

The situation escalated when the New York Police Department did a wellness check on the actor, though he was cleared to go to work at the time.

Saturday Night Live is set to return sometime in January with new episodes on NBC.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).