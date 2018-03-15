Snapchat Apologizes for Aggressive Rihanna and Chris Brown Ad

Snapchat has issued an apology for an insensitive advertisement featuring Chris Brown and Rihanna, making light of the former couple’s history of domestic violence.

The ad promoted an “Impossible Choices” game, and it featured separate pictures of the two singers, asking “Would you rather slap Rihanna” or “Punch Chris Brown.” It went viral after users took screenshots, posting them to other social media outlets in disbelief.

“Is it just me, or is this ad that popped up on my Snapchat extremely tone deaf?” wondered Twitter user Royce Mann. “Like what were they thinking with this?”

Snapchat issued an apology for the controversial ad. The social media giant provided a statement to Us Weekly, promising that the commercial had immediately been removed.

“The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines,” the statement read. “We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened.”

Among those condemning the ad was former first-daughter Chelsea Clinton, who tweeted “Just awful. Awful that anyone thinks this is funny. Awful that anyone thinks this is appropriate. Awful that any company would approve this.”

Clinton wasn’t the only one disappointed that the ad had been created in the first place.

“I know that social media ads go through an approval process from the platform,” tweeted a user named Brittany Packnett. “This means [Snapchat] approved an ad that makes light of domestic violence. The update ain’t the only thing that’s wack (sic) over there, friends.”

The two singers dominated headlines for a time in 2009, when Brown turned himself for physically assaulting Rihanna, who he was dating at the time. He pleaded guilty and accepted five years of probation and one year of domestic violence counseling in his plea deal.

That wasn’t the end of their sordid romance, either. The couple got back together for about a year in 2012, only to split a year later. Just last month, fans were infuriated by Brown’s Instagram post wishing Rihanna a happy birthday, however, an insider told Us Weekly that the two are on good terms.

“Fans might have been surprised that Chris wished Rihanna a happy birthday so very publicly on social media,” the insider said. “However, they are good friends and talk all the time.”