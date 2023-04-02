Chris Brown Accused of Assaulting Music Producer

Another day, another Chris Brown assault allegation. This time, the "With You" singer is accused of assaulting a music producer. The Sun reports the alleged victim claims Brown was behind a bottle attack in London. He told the media outlet, "He hit me over the head two or three times. My knee collapsed as well. He's making out it was one of his entourage, but it was him. I've spoken to the police, and they hope to resolve the matter soon. "It's now in the hands of my solicitor and I can't comment further."

The producer was taken to a hospital and was walked out on crutches. The alleged attack happened on February 19 at The Tape club in London's Mayfair. Brown was with his entourage during a UK concert tour stop. He reportedly offered to attend a London police station for questioning voluntarily. But he returned to the U.S. instead. The Met Police are not commenting on the matter, aside from telling the media that "Inquiries continue."

Brown's legal troubles began with his 2009 domestic violence attack on his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. Her battered face was plastered across morning news programs after a verbal spat turned physical during Grammy's weekend. The two reconciled on-and-off for years before their final split. He eventually was sentenced to probation.

In 2013, he was arrested for breaking a man's nose in Washington DC after refusing a picture with him and quickly voluntarily entered rehab but was kicked out. He was jailed for a year for a probation breach.

His ex-girlfriend, Karruche Tran, was later granted a five-year restraining order against the singer after their split. They split for a final time following a four-year on-again-off-again relationship when she discovered he had fathered a baby with another woman.

In Tran's restraining order complaint, she detailed being kicked in the stomach, thrown down the stairs, threatened, and stalked. The order was extended to her immediate family members as well. Other assault allegations since then have been reported by additional people.