The Small Detail Missed in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Family Christmas Photo

Kensington Palace released their series of royal family holiday photos, and there is one thing about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s that we may have missed before.

The photo features Prince William and Kate, along with their children Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, 8 months, all stealing the show.

The photo, however, hid a special detail that Delish first noticed: Princess Charlotte is wearing her older brother Prince George’s sweater. But not just any sweater — the iconic one that George wore to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year. pic.twitter.com/6XqCMlhLi8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

Charlotte also previously wore the sweater to pose for photos with her newborn baby brother Prince Louis earlier this year, meaning it must be one special sweater for the family of five.

Fans of the royal family were quick to notice how different the photo is from the one from 2017, which saw the then-family-of-four wearing matching blue outfits. This year, the Cambridges opted to coordinate in jeans, giving a much more casual look than usual.

The Cambridges were not the only ones to have their own Christmas card to celebrate the 2018 holiday season. The Royal Family also shared photos from the Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, photographed by Hugo Burnand in the garden of Clarence House, as well as from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who chose to send a photograph snapped by Chris Allerton at their wedding reception at Frogmore House in May.

.@ClarenceHouse and @KensingtonRoyal have released images which feature on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas cards this year. pic.twitter.com/nrxbIa2Mmc — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 14, 2018

2018 is a year of changes for Prince William and Middleton, as they have chosen to not split time between the Royals and the Middletons this year.

“Moving forward, Kate and William will continue to do Sandringham every Christmas Eve and Day as opposed to alternating like they used to,” a source said, adding that the pair will “visit the Middleton in Berkshire later in the festive season.”

“That’s the plan this year too,” they added. “With the queen and Philip’s advancing ages, skipping years isn’t an option anymore.”

The family typically celebrates the holiday at Sandrigham, with festivities including opening presents, going to church and attending the Queen’s annual Christmas address.

“Sandringham at Christmas is beautifully decked out with a number of trees with antique decorations collected over the years,” another source told press recently. “It’s an old home and may feel like it lacks modern amenities in some areas — it can get cold in the mornings and there are electric heaters dotted around in certain places — but it’s also a home filled with some of the most amazing antiques and artwork.”