The Stars Of ‘Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants’ Reunite For Amber Tamblyn’s Directorial Debut

Stars of the 2005 coming-of-age film Sisterhood of the Traveling pants Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel reunited on the red carpet for the premiere of Tamblyn’s directorial debut, Paint it Black. Unfortunately, another one of the film’s stars, America Ferrera, was unable to attend. Apparently, the stars have remained close friends ever since making Sisterhood over a decade ago. You can head to the Daily Mail to see photos of the reunion.

In addition to directing, Tamblyn also wrote and produced the Paint it Black theatrical adaptation, based on the 2006 novel by Janet Fitch, which explores the lasting effects of an inexplicable suicide.

The filmmaker says she was originally recommended the book by fellow actress Amy Poehler, which explores themes of loss, grief, and obsession. “I just couldn’t believe what a cinematic book it was,” Tamblyn told the Daily Mail.

Since making Sisterhood, the trio remain incredibly active and successful in Hollywood, starring in a plethora of projects.

Recently, it was announced that Blake Lively will star in the movie Bruised, the story of a single mother, a former MMA fighter, who works two jobs just to keep her family afloat. With authorities threatening to take her child away from her, she’s forced to get back into the octagon in a figurative fight for her family.

As far as her real family goes, Lively gave birth to her second daughter with husband Ryan Reynolds back in September. Lively, who has often stars in romantic dramas, earned herself a huge hit with last year’s thriller The Shallows, in which she played a surfer stranded on a rock in the ocean as a massive shark loomed around her. The role was much more physically demanding than previous roles in her career, proving she’ll have what it takes to play the MMA fighter in the upcoming film directed by Nick Cassavetes.

Meanwhile, Bledel starred in the revival of Gilmore Girls on Netflix earlier this year, with the streaming service giving a new life to the fan-favorite series.

