Singer of ‘Baywatch’ and ‘Blue Crush’ Fame Dead at 55: RIP to Fiji

Grammy-nominated Fijian reggae singer George Veikoso, known professionally as Fiji, has died. He was 55.

He died July 23rd while surrounded by family in his home country of Fiji, according to a report by Hawaii News Now.

Born in 1970, he moved to Hawaii in 1987 and released several albums while involved in the local reggae scene, like 1996’s Born and Raised and 2000’s Gratitude. He received a Grammy nomination in 2002 for Best Reggae Album for his work on Island Warriors.

Veikoso is best known to U.S. audiences for composing the theme song to Season 11 of Baywatch, and for writing one and performing in three of Season 11’s episodes.

He also acted in the 2002 box-office smash surfing film Blue Crush starring Kate Bosworth and Michelle Rodriguez.

In 2021, he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Pacific Music Awards for his contribution to Polynesian reggae music.

The Polynesian Music Network posted a statement honoring Veikoso’s life, calling him the greatest of all time and a “beautiful soul.”

“A life so full, so meaningful. Fiji was more than an artist,” the post said. “He was a movement, a voice for the people, a light in the dark. There was, and always will be, only one Fiji. His music wasn’t just something we listened to. It was something we lived through. It was the soundtrack to our childhoods, our family parties, our car rides, our quiet nights, our celebrations, and our heartbreaks.”

The post continued by talking about the countless number of artists across the region he inspired with his music.

“Thank you, Fiji, for your gift. For your music, your heart, and your legacy. You gave us so much, and we will carry it with us forever.”