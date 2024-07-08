Singer James Morrison's Partner Died by Suicide, Coroner Finds: Inquest Into Gill Catchpole's Death Ends

Gill Catchpole, the longterm partner of British singer-songwriter James Morrison, died by suicide. Five months after Catchpole, 45, was found dead at her home in Whitminster, Gloucestershire in January, coroner Roland Wooderson recorded a conclusion of suicide at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court on Thursday, June 20, according to the BBC and The Guardian.

"It is quite clear to me that, sadly, at the relevant time Gill was in a difficult place mentally," the coroner said. "It is entirely clear to me that the contents of those notes indicate that Gill unfortunately was in a very difficult place at the time of her death. Having reviewed the evidence I have, it seems to me sadly that the appropriate conclusion on the balance of probabilities I will record a conclusion of suicide."

Detective Sergeant David Kania, who investigated Catchpole's passing, ruled out "signs of a disturbance or third-party involvement." He told the court that Catchpole was found by the "You Give Me Something" singer, whom she shares two young daughters with, on the morning of Jan. 5 after a friend went to her home and discovered a handwritten note on the door reading, "Don't come in, call the police." The friend then went to the adjacent property, where Morrison lived, and the musician used keys to access the property, where he found his former partner's body.

"Upon entering the living room, I saw a series of handwritten notes on the lounge table which were addressed to the deceased's ex-partner, family and friends," Kania said. Police and paramedics were called to the address, and Catchpole was pronounced dead at 9:37 GMT. Kania added, "it has been relayed to me that close friends and family had indicated that Gill had been suffering with her mental health for the last year or so and since the split from her ex-partner. It is likely that this had a further negative detrimental impact on her mental health which culminated in her taking actions which led to her untimely death."

In a written statement, GP Dr Emma Basker said Catchpole had suffered from "reoccurring mental ill-health," including anxiety and PTSD, and had received medication, counselling, and psychological therapy. The court was also told that Catchpole had suffered from kidney disease since 2008 and underwent a kidney transplant, having marked the one-year anniversary of the procedure in a November 2023 Facebook post.

The toxicology reports showed an alcohol level of 190mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood, but the toxicologist was unable to determine "whether or not or the degree" that it had affected Catchpole's state of mind at the time of her passing.

Catchpole and Morrison first met when he was 17 after she moved into his mother's home as a lodger, according to the Independent. They sparked romance two years later and were together had been together for two decades. The couple shared two daughters, aged five and 15.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.