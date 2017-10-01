Sharon Osbourne Details Partying With Hugh Hefner During Playboy’s ‘Wild’ Days

Sharon Osbourne was the latest celebrity to memorialize late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner on Thursday’s episode of The Talk.

The round table of hosts were discussing the magazine entrepreneur’s passing, and Obsbourne was the first to open up about her experiences while visiting the Playboy Manson.

“It was just a fantastic thing to go to his place years and years ago,” she said. “Years and years ago, (the parties) were really out there. They were fantastic and wild and everything you would imagine.

“In the last 15 years, they kind of got more corporate and cleaned up. But before, it was wild, and I loved it.”

She described Hefner as a “real playboy” and a “very, very interesting man.”

“It was amazing, and he treated everybody with open arms,” she said.

She and co-host Sara Gilbert also applauded his work with Children of the Night, a foundation aimed to save children from prostitution.

Hefner passed away at his mansion home on Wednesday surrounded by his loved ones. The cause of death was said to be natural causes.