Singer Sharon Lewis has died. She was 73.

The blues singer passed away late last month after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, she eventually made her way up to Chicago in the 1970s and became a prominent figure in the local blues scene, then ended up leading her own band under the name Sharon Lewis and the Texas Fire in 2005.

A statement released on her death by Keys and Chords Magazine said her “powerful voice and magnetic stage presence” delighted audiences across the globe, noting she was “more than a remarkable singer, she was a force of nature.”

“Throughout her decades-long career, Lewis graced renowned stages, recorded multiple albums, and collaborated with many of the genre’s most influential musicians,” the statement said. “Her artistry, resilience, and generosity made her a cherished figure within the blues world.”

Her best friend, Janice Monti, wrote a eulogy for her that was posted on the website of Delmark Records, the record label that Lewis was signed to.

“Those of you familiar with Sharon’s history know that she was a survivor but never thought of herself as a victim. She overcame so many obstacles in her life, but had the uncanny knack of always being able to reinvent and renew herself, spreading her talent and joy,” she wrote. “She could be bold, outspoken, and outrageous at times, and some found her frankness, fierceness, and feistiness off-putting. But she was always true to herself, authentic, and honest. And to me, she was a true friend, in the best and worst of times. We shared a few tears over the years, but even more laughter. I will never forget her.”

Photographer Lorena Jastreb also mourned Lewis on her Facebook page.

“Confirming the sad news that Sharon Lewis has passed away filled me with great sadness, although her musical legacy will live on through her recordings,” she wrote. “Fly high and happy! Much love to her family.”