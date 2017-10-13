Shannen Doherty Shares Emotional Throwback Photo of Hair Loss During Chemo

Shannen Doherty might be in remission, but she remembers her battle with cancer like it was yesterday.

The actress took to Instagram Thursday to share an emotional photo of herself losing her hair during chemotherapy in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“This image is so personal to me. I had started chemo. Was using a cold cap in hope to not lose my hair. End result was clumps in my hands,” Doherty wrote. I was sick, felt like I was losing myself. Gained people and lost people. Got weak and got strong. Felt ugly and yet more beautiful inside than I had ever felt before.”

“I remember this like it was yesterday, like it was a minute ago. Cancer has so many phases. Shock, denial, acceptance, anger, resentment, rebellion, fear, appreciation, beauty. Remission. Even then, the phases keep coming,” she continued.

“Cancer is with you forever. Those who have experienced it know that even after you’ve kicked its ass, it still impacts you, in good ways and bad. You still go thru the roller coaster of emotions. You still need support and love. And you can still grasp life and live, live live. #cancer #cancerslayer,” she concluded.

Doherty was diagnosed with the disease in August 2015. After undergoing months of treatment, she announced in April of this year that she was in remission. Since her treatment has ended, she’s shown off her growing hair on Instagram.