Shannen Doherty Faces Difficult News With Latest Cancer Update

Shannen Doherty says that she is staying positive after her latest cancer update delivered difficult news.

The 90210 star, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and has been in remission since April of 2017, took to Instagram on Tuesday to give fans an update on her heath and progress, though the news is not what most were hoping for.

“Test and results. One Tumor marker test came back good. Other… elevated. Just means I get monitored and another test. But even after that call, I’m staying positive and taking stock of my life. It certainly helps put things in perspective and reminds you of what you learned thru the cancer journey. And I sometimes, need a refresher,” Doherty wrote on the Instagram post.

“As I’ve said before, cancer changes your life in ways no one could ever imagine…..[by the way], the elevation can be from all sorts of things. Oh and vitamin D… need more of that too,” she added, using the hashtag “still a cancer slayer.”

Doherty, 46, was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2015. In April 2017, two months after finishing eight rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatments and a single mastectomy, the 46-year-old actress announced she was in remission.

Though she had entered recovery, the 90210 star admitted that she was paranoid the disease would return, stating that every twinge of pain sends her brain wandering into worst-case scenario territory.

“You find yourself going, ‘Oh, I have that pain too. Does that mean I’m getting bone cancer?” she told Us Weekly in September. “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wake up going, ‘Oh is that normal?’ And then I sort of slap myself and go, ‘OK, you’re being silly.’”

She added that dealing with the negative thoughts was part of her recovery.

“The thing about cancer is that you have to just keep plowing through because it can really sort of overtake you,” she said.