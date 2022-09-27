Shakira Facing 8 Possible Years of Jailtime, Ordered to Stand Trial for Tax Fraud

Shakira is set to stand trial in her $13.9 million tax evasion case as the "Hips Don't Lie" singer faces a possible eight-year prison sentence. Tuesday, a Spanish judge approved a trial for the Colombian pop singer, who is accused of not paying taxes from 2012 to 2014, as reported by The Associated Press.

Shakira rejected a settlement offer in the case in July that would have settled the case out of court and has continually denied any wrongdoing. The musician's representatives maintain Shakira has already paid what she owed plus $3 million in interest, the AP reports. The main fact contention is Shakira's residence during the time span in question, as the "Waka Waka" singer claims she spent most of her time in her primary residence of the Bahamas and prosecutors claim she spent the majority of that time in Spain.

In May, a Spanish court dismissed Shakira's appeal in the case, ruling that there was proof to move forward with the trial, upholding a ruling from July 2021 in which Spanish Judge Marco Juberías cited "sufficient evidence of criminality" following a three-year investigation, according to the AP. Shakira's representative told PEOPLE in July, however, that she was "confident" in being found innocent.

"Shakira has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer, and faithfully following the counsel of PriceWaterhouse Coopers, a prestigious and globally recognized tax firm," they said at the time. "Unfortunately, the Spanish Tax Office, which loses one out of every two lawsuits with its taxpayers, continues to violate her rights and pursue yet another baseless case. Shakira is confident that her innocence will be proven by the end of the judicial process."

Shakira's latest legal troubles come shortly after the Grammy winner's announcement in June that she and her longtime partner, professional soccer player Gerard Piqué, have separated. The couple, who share two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, confirmed in a joint statement at the time, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect."