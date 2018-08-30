Watch Senator John McCain Gift Daughter Meghan With Emotional Present in ‘View’ Throwback Clip

Sen. John McCain passed away at age 81 on Saturday, Aug. 25 after battling brain cancer, leaving behind family members including daughter Meghan McCain.

It was clear that the two had a strong bond, something that was evidenced during an October 2017 episode of The View, when the politician visited the show to gift his daughter, who serves as a host on the show, a birthday present.

The Senator presented Meghan with a picture frame containing a shot of the two of them sitting on a bench and looking out at a scenic view.

“We hiked in Sedona,” Meghan said as she unwrapped the frame and became visibly emotional. “It’s really special,” she continued, telling her dad, “I love you so much” before the two shared a hug.

Host Whoopi Goldberg brought some laughter to the situation, joking that the politician was wearing a “do-rag” in the shot, which Meghan explained was a sun protective hat.

Her father had previously battled forms of skin cancer three times and issued a warning to viewers on the subject.

“You have got to stay out of the sun,” he said.

The conversation again turned emotional when Meghan was asked about the biggest lesson she had learned from her father.

“That character matters,” she responded. “And that believing something greater than yourself will always be important.”

“I’m the luckiest person in the entire world,” she continued. “We are such a family that’s filled with blessings and we have such a bond and such a love and I’m so grateful for that.”

On Wednesday, Meghan attended a private memorial service for her father where she spent a moment with his casket which was captured by photographers.

After the Senator’s death, Meghan used Twitter to share a letter discussing her relationship with her father and how she is coping with his passing.

“I love you forever – my beloved father,” she captioned the message.

I love you forever – my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

She also posted a farewell letter her father had addressed “to the country he loved so much.”

Please read my father’s farewell letter to the country he loved so much – “Do not despair of our present difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here. Americans never quit. We never surrender.” 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pwZUR7R3dp — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 27, 2018

Photo Credit: The View