Selma Blair Reveals What’s Happened to Her Face Since MS Treatment

Selma Blair is embracing the changes happening to her body following her multiple sclerosis treatment. The Cruel Intentions actress, 47, shared an Instagram photo of herself documenting the “rather thick and substantial peach fuzz” that has grown on her face since she completed her last round of treatment.

“Face it. I have rather thick and substantial peach fuzz. This is a new development,” she wrote in the caption.

“I also have very small ears. Earlier development,” she joked. “School pick up musings. Carry on.”

Plenty of her 2 million followers took to the comments section to offer words of encouragement.

“You are gorgeous and that is that,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You also have incredibly beautiful eyes. I hope you had a good day today. Thinking of you and holding you in my heart,” someone else said.

“YOU ARE PERFECTION,” another said.

“You are not alone. I felt like I turned into a monkey after my last spine surgery,” someone else wrote.

Blair’s post also showed that the hair on her head is starting to grow back. She shaved her head back in July following an intense round of treatment.

“Today is a banner day,” she wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a photograph of herself standing with her Alinker bike, ready to leave the hospital. “I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do.”

“This has been a process. And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure all complications here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly,” she wrote. “I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery.”

She’s been undergoing a variety of treatments since she was diagnosed with MS in August 2018, updating her followers every step of the way. She frequently shares her honest feelings throughout her journey, saying she has both good and bad days.

“It’s constant weakness and fatigue,” she told PEOPLE in August of her symptoms. She added that living well for her 8-year-old son Arthur is what keeps her motivated.

“This is it. The only life we get,” she said. “My disease isn’t a tragedy, but I tell myself, ‘You’re going to live in a way that would be an example for yourself and your son,’” she said.

