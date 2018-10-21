Selma Blair Reveals She Has Multiple Sclerosis in Heartfelt Post

Actress Selma Blair revealed she has multiple sclerosis in an emotional Instagram post Saturday.

Blair shared a photo from a wardrobe fitting for her new Netflix series Another Life. She thanked Netflix, the producers and her friends for supporting her after she was diagnosed with the disease on Aug. 16.

“I have [multiple sclerosis]. I am in an exacerbation,” the Hellboy actress wrote. “By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

She thanked friends Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jamie King, Freddie Prinze Jr., Tara Subkoff and Noah Newman for their support and her producers “who assured me that everyone has something.”

“I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning,” Blair continued. “You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow.”

Blair went on to reveal that she has had symptoms for years, but did not take them seriously and thought she had a pinched nerve. It was not until her friend, Saved by the Bell actress Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, convinced her to see her brother, Dr. Jason Berkley, that she was diagnosed with MS.

“I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share,” Blair wrote. “[Love] my instagram family… you know who you are.”

According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, MS is a disease of the central nervous system that “disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.” The cause is still unknown, and most people are diagnosed with the disease between ages 20 and 50. More than 2.3 million people worldwide have the disease.

Blair, 46, is best known for her roles in Cruel Intentions, the Hellboy movies, Legally Blonde, American Crime Story and Anger Management. She was recently seen alongside Nicolas Cage in the horror movie Mom And Dad. She is now filming Another Life, a science fiction series co-starring Samuel Anderson, Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Luclow. It is expected to be released on Netflix next year.

Photo credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images