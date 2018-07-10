Selena Gomez Spotted Rocking New Hairdo as Ex Justin Bieber Celebrates Engagement

Selena Gomez is rocking a new ‘do after her ex, Justin Bieber, proposed to Hailey Baldwin. The 25-year-old stepped out in New York City on Monday with long brown locks that contrasted her short bob from earlier this summer.

Gomez donned a casual pair of gray sweatpants, a black T-shirt and white sneakers, smiling while exiting a building.

There are no signs of the short bob Gomez sported for much of this year, or the short hair that appeared in the photos of her and her friends enjoying some time on the water earlier this week.

Hours after Gomez was spotted Monday, Bieber, 24, confirmed his engagement to Baldwin, 21, in a lengthy social media post.

“Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!” Bieber captioned a black and white photo of himself and Baldwin. “[I’m] so committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make.”

He continued, “My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we [complement] each other so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!!”

Minutes after Bieber gushed over his new fiancée, Baldwin took to Twitter to return the favor.

“Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude,” Baldwin wrote.

Bieber proposed to Baldwin Saturday night while on a vacation in the Bahamas after just weeks of rekindling his romance with Baldwin and just months after Gomez paid tribute to Bieber on Instagram on his 24th birthday. Bieber and Gomez had been spotted out and about together earlier this year following her split with The Weeknd. Bieber and Gomez even attended his dad Jeremy’s wedding together in Jamaica.

“They haven’t spoken in months,” a source told PEOPLE about Gomez and Bieber. “She hasn’t been talking about him since they ended things earlier this year. It was never a healthy situation for Selena and Justin,” the source said.

“Their relationship was always very complex and complicated. It was just too much baggage,” a source close to Bieber said.