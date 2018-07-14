Selena Gomez Posts First Photo After Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Engagement News

Selena Gomez is business as usual on social media, days after ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber announced his engagement to Hailey Baldwin.

The singer kept her business practices going this week, as she posted a sponsored photo on her Instagram Thursday in partnership with Puma.

The image shows Gomez giving a sultry look at the camera while wearing a head-to-toe Puma ensemble, including a black sports bra, leggings and sneakers.

“Striking a pose in the new [Puma] Defy Mid,” Gomez wrote on the caption along with the hashtag #DoYou.

The “Back to You” singer has remained silent ever since news broke that her on-again, off-again beau since 2009 had popped the question to his new model girlfriend. While sources told E! News Gomez was surprised by Bieber’s decision, it ultimately did not ruin her day.

“Selena was surprised to hear the news, like most people,” one insider told the outlet. “It caught her off guard and wasn’t what she was expecting.”

But in the end, the news didn’t affect her mood while she soaked up the sun.

“She has completely moved on and is putting their relationship in the past,” another source said.

Many 25-year-olds wouldn’t exactly be thrilled about their ex moving on so soon, especially with Bieber calling his new fiancee “the love his life.” But sources close to Gomez said the last time she and Bieber got back together proved effective at getting her over her love for Bieber.

“Selena is totally over him,” a this source told the outlet. “She had tried again to make it work the last time and it didn’t.”

With her relationship with Bieber in the rearview mirror, the first source added, Gomez is embracing the next chapter of her life, which includes her upcoming album, a fresh slate of movies and maybe a new love.

“At this point, she’s just trying to focus on her own life and her own happiness,” the source said. “She’s not going to get caught up in what he’s doing. She’s found her happy place and is focused on what’s working for her.”

Despite their past, however, the source added that, “Justin is no longer a topic of conversation in her life.”

“Selena knows that Justin makes rash decisions,” the insider added, “but wishes them both the best.” Should they decide to rush down the aisle before the end of 2018 or tease out every step of a long engagement on Instagram, it makes no difference. Says the source, “She is truly focused on herself.”