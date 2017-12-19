Selena Gomez’s Mom Voluntarily Went to the Hospital After ‘Stressful Time’

Justin Bieber wasn’t the sole reason for Selena Gomez‘s mother’s impromptu hospital visit, but he was a factor, a source close to the family admits.

Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, was voluntarily checked out by medical staff last week, an insider told PEOPLE, dismissing a report that she was sent to the hospital due to an argument about her daughter’s romantic reconciliation with Bieber.

“It’s been a stressful time for Mandy and she made the decision herself to go to the hospital and make sure everything was okay,” she source said. “This was just about Justin.”

Still, the “Baby” singer’s reappearance in Gomez’s life hasn’t been well-received.

“It’s true her family doesn’t approve of Justin, but this wasn’t just over a fight about him,” the source said.

TMZ previously reported that Teefey had to be taken to the hospital when she learned how serious Gomez’s relationship with Bieber has gotten.

According to the outlet, police were called to a Los Angeles hotel to do a welfare check on Teefey, then she was taken voluntarily to the hospital. She was released the same day.

Another insider for Bieber told PEOPLE that the 23-year-old pop singer understands Gomez’s family’s reservations about their relationship and that he isn’t trying to cause harm between them.

“Justin knows Selena’s family is not happy about her dating him,” the insider says. “He has known for a long time. But he is adamant that he has changed and is a better boyfriend now. He will keep trying to prove himself to her family.”

“He is sad that her mom is not doing well. Selena is very close with her mom, so it’s stressful for her. He wants Selena to be happy,” the source added.

Gomez and Bieber have reportedly rekindled the romance they previously shared from 2010 to 2015 following her break-up with The Weeknd in October. Since then, the pair have been seen sharing meals, riding bikes and attending church together.

The couple has tried to keep a low profile, but Gomez recently spoke up about Bieber after being named Billboard’s Woman of the Year.

“I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19 or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life,” the “Wolves” singer said. “So maybe before it could have been forcing something wasn’t right, but that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.”