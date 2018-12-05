Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Being Sued For Sexual Harassment And Wrongful Termination By Former Personal Chef

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former personal chef has sued the 47-year-old hip-hop mogul claiming that he wrongfully terminated her after she was subjected to sexual harassment.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday by Cindy Rueda's lawyer, Cristal Cabrera, at the Los Angeles Superior Court, according to Entertainment Tonight. The court docs against Diddy cite claims of wrongful termination, sexual harassment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and defamation.

In the filing, Rueda claims that the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper and his house guests made "unwanted sexual advances" while she was under Combs' employment and that she experienced "unwanted verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature."

"Plaintiff [Rueda] was regularly summoned by Mr. Combs to prepare and serve entrees and appetizers to him and his guests while Mr. Combs and/or his guests were engaged in or immediately following sexual activity," the documents read.

She also accused Diddy of asking her if "she was attracted to or liked his naked body."

In one particular instance, Rueda claims that she was "mortified" after one of Diddy's male guests allegedly walked up to her "in the nude and asked her to look at and admire his genitals after he had engaged in sexual activity with another house guest."

Not only does Rueda claim that she was sexually harassed by P. Diddy and his house guests on multiple occasions, she also says that she was not fairly compensated for the long hours she spent working at the rapper's home.

After she began working on the weekends for Diddy back in January of 2015, Rueda says that was working from 9 a.m. to midnight, and often would stay as late as 2:30 in the morning. In September, Rueda was made the lead chef. She says that she was never compensated for the hours she worked more than her 15-hour work day.

Rueda was eventually fired after she was accused of stealing a watch. She claims that the housekeeper gave her the watch, but it wasn't enough to keep her from getting fired. Rueda says she was asked to sign an exit agreement but refused.

"She was lured into a situation where she could be accused of theft and ultimately terminated," Cabrera states in the documents. "Moreover, plaintiff alleges that defendants retaliated against her and ultimately fired her because of her ongoing complaints regarding unhealthy conditions including excessive hours without the required compensation and the ongoing and pervasive sexual harassment of defendant Combs and his house guests."

