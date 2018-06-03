Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Reportedly Call It Quits Over Lionel Richie’s Disapproval

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick reportedly broke up this weekend, and music legend Lionel Richie, might have had something to do with it. A source told InTouch Weekly that the 35-year-old Disick wanted to do “whatever he can” to gether famous father’s approval.

“He can be super charming when he wants to be, and he’s gone out of his way to try to impress Lionel,” the source said.

However, the approval never came because Lionel thought his 19-year-old daughter should date someone more age-appropriate.

The break-up came just a week after the two celebrated Disick’s birthday in St. Bart’s. A source told Us Weekly that he cheated on her in Miami and Lionel found out.

“He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her,” the source told Us Weekly.

Disick was also reportedly seen at Kanye West’s listening party for West’s new album in Jackson Hole, Wyoming Thursday night with another woman. Sources told TMZ he was heard telling people he is single.

Meanwhile, Richie was at Nobu in Malibu Thursday night. She reportedly found out about Disick cheating on her after they got home from St. Bart’s and it caused “huge problems” in their relationship.

The couple tried to work out their issues, but after he was seen kissing a woman in Wyoming, it was the last straw. Lionel “forbids them reconnecting and won’t continue to support their relationship,” TMZ reported.

Richie and Disick, the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, started dating last year and were seen together at the Cannes film festival. However, there were hints before that Lionel was not too thrilled with the relationship. In November, Lionel was asked about the relationship at an event in Beverly Hills, and pointed to his head like he was carrying a gun.

“He’s good. He’s been very nice. He’s been very cool. He’s very supportive, whatever that means,” Richie said of her father at the time.

In February, Lionel told Australia’s Daily Telegraph he thought her relationship with Disick was “just a phase.”

“She’s 19,” the American Idol judge said at the time. “When you’re 19 you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know. But for right now it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise.”