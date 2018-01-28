Celebrity

Social Media Reacts to Scott Baio’s Sexual Assault Allegations

Charles in Charge actor Scott Baio became the latest celebrity to have sexual misconduct […]

Charles in Charge actor Scott Baio became the latest celebrity to have sexual misconduct allegations lobbied against him. Baio’s fellow cast member on the 1980s family sitcom Nicole Eggert took to Twitter on Saturday to claim that she was molested by Baio when she was as young as 14 years-old, with the attacks continuing until she was 17.

Baio took to Facebook Live hours after the Eggert put forward the accusation, claiming his innocence.

Social media promptly sounded off on the situation.

Some believed the accusation

“[Scott Baio] is in full Twitter meltdown because his misdeeds have, yet again, been exposed. Heard rumblings of a mass exposure of industry pervs that’s on the horizon. One can only hope they’ll soon have ‘Charles In Custody’. You keep speaking your truth, Nicole,” one user wrote.

Meanwhile, others rushed to Baio’s defense claiming the accusations were lies.

“Hmmm Nicole, after all these years you come forward? Middle aged, overweight has been actress.. that’s all that you have proven to be true!” a Twitter user wrote.

“The last thing I’d be doing if I was inappropriately touched no matter what age would be laughing about it,” wrote another. “It is not a laughing matter. I’m sorry that you and Renee have to deal with this. Nicole obviously has some issues

Baio said in his Facebook video that Eggert had previously come forward with the accusations against him privately, prompting him to send multiple cease and desist letters.

“I don’t know what else to put out there,” Baio said. She’s my best friend in the world, then all of a sudden I’m the bogeyman. The problem with almost all he said/she said cases is they’re he said/she said. Now, go prove it or disprove it…the real problem with this is people with legitimate claims aren’t taken seriously, and that’s too bad.”

