Nicole Eggert Implores Scott Baio to ‘Come Clean for the Sake of His Daughter’

Scott Baio begged sexual assault accuser Nicole Eggert to end their feud for his daughter’s sake, but his Charles In Charge co-star says that would mean he needs to “come clean.”

“I’d like to see him come clean for the sake of his daughter,” Eggert, 46, told TMZ on Friday. “Be a good parent.”

Eggert’s choice to include Baio’s 10-year-old daughter into the conversation likely stems from his plea on Good Morning America on Wednesday, during which he asked her to cease the “false allegations” for his little girl’s sake.

“Why somebody would come after me, my reputation and stop me from doing something that I love doing… and more important than that is my wife and I have a 10-year-old daughter,” the actor said of Eggert’s claims he molested her beginning at age 14.

“My 10-year-old daughter does not need to be hearing about this from friends at school, these false allegations,” Baio, 57, added. “Her job is not to defend me. My job is to defend my daughter, her job is to be 10 years old and that’s why this has got to stop.”

Baio insisted that “absolutely nothing” inappropriate happened between the two when she was under 18 years old, and that they had sexual involvement one time after she “seduced” him.

“Nicole and I were friends after our only sexual encounter,” he told GMA interviewer Amy Robach. “She aggressively sought me out because she wanted me to be her first so that she would be good for her boyfriend, those are her words.”

But Eggert claimed Tuesday on Megyn Kelly Today that Baio used his career status and their partnership on Charles In Charge to manipulate the young actress.

“He immediately took to me and befriended me and earned my trust. And then he started expressing his love for me. And talking about marriage in the future,” she said. “And then I was still 14, before my 15th birthday, we were at his house in his car in his garage. And he reached over and he penetrated me with his finger. And that is when the sexual touching and abuse started after that.”

She went on to allege that the abuse continued “probably once a week” until she was 16. She said the two had sexual intercourse when she was 17 and Baio was 28, “and it wasn’t until, you know getting a little bit older that I started to realize this — this is not love.”

Eggert told TMZ on Friday that she is waiting for her scheduled appointment with special units to file legal action against Baio for his alleged sexual abuse. She also thanked supporters, including Rose McGowan, Dr. Mehmet Oz and former colleagues for their encouragement following her admission.

“There’s been a lot of amazing people coming out to support. This morning I woke up to five or six more on-set witnesses. This is why you have to tell your story so that people can come forward and have the confidence to come forward.”

Eggert suggested that others could come forward to allege sexual misconduct against Baio and encouraged them to do so, knowing that she “stands by them.”