Scarlett Johansson Reveals Large Back Tattoo on Emmys Red Carpet

After many wondered if the huge tattoo spotted on Scarlett Johansson‘s back during filming for Avengers: Infinity War was real, she showed if off during Monday night’s Emmy Awards, confirming the black flowery ink.

The 33-year-old actress donned a white strapless gown which allowed what seems like the top half of a very large back tattoo to peek over the top, giving fans a first look at it since paparazzi spotted it on set of the Avengers last year.

Not only was Johannson sporting her new tattoo at the Microsoft Theater, but also her boyfriend and Emmy’s co-host, Saturday Night Live co-head writer and “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost. The two, who were first romantically linked in May 2017, walked arm-in-arm on the red carpet together before the show, gazing into each others’ eyes.

It’s not the first time they’ve walked a red carpet together; their red carpet debut was in April at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere. Two weeks after that, Jost confirmed on Weekend Update that they were dating, after she reprised her impression of Ivanka Trump in the episode’s cold open.

The two also attended the Met Gala together for the first time in May. At last year’s Emmys, Jost opened up about his relationship with Johansson, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I’m very happy. I feel very lucky.”

“She’s pretty cool,” he continued. “It’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome.”

Johansson and her ex-husband Romain Dauriac finalized their divorce in September 2017, settling their custody dispute over their 4-year-old daughter, Rose.

Although Johansson and Jost’s relationship is semi-new, they actually met in 2006 on the set of Saturday Night Live, Jost’s first year as a writer for the comedy sketch series.

“The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “So, we’ve kind of known each other since then…she’s the best.”

Since their initial meeting on the variety show more than a decade ago, Johansson went on to host four more times, most recently in March. This year, she uncrowned Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston as the highest-paid actress in Hollywood, notching the top spot on Forbes’ annual list.

She reportedly earned $40.5 million in pre-taxed earnings between June 1, 2017 and June 1, 2018. Last year’s top earner was Emma Stone with $26 million. This year’s second and third spots are held by Jolie and Aniston, with $28 million and $19.5 million, respectively.

Saturday Night Live earned 21 Emmy nominations this year and took home the hardware for Variety Sketch Series. Leslie Jones also took home an Emmy Sunday night for her role as a Guest Actress on a Comedy Series on the show.