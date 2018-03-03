‘Scandal’ Alum Sentenced to Jail for Domestic Abuse

Columbus Short will spend as much as a year in jail, according to TMZ, after pleading no contest to a domestic abuse charge and violating his parole.

The 35-year-old actor, best known for his role on Scandal, was arrested in November for allegedly hitting his current wife, Aida Abramyan, during an argument. At the time, he was already on probation for a bar fight in 2014, where he knocked another person unconscious, according to the outlet. He’s also faced previous accusations of domestic violence, as he allegedly once put a knife his ex-wife’s throat. He remains on probation for that charge, as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For the incident in November, Short received 36 months probation and mandatory domestic violence education. However, because of the probation violations, he’s headed for a stint in jail. The whole incident took place in L.A., which is where Short was sentenced, where he entered his plea, and where he’ll serve his time.

Short is best known for his role as Harrison Wright on Scandal. He was a part of the main cast for the first three seasons of the show, before he chose to leave for “personal reasons.” On the show’s continuity, Wright was assassinated.

Scandal went on successfully for four more seasons without Short. The show is one of the most successful creations of showrunner Shonda Rhimes, who has become a Hollywood powerhouse. The mid-season premiere of the show is scheduled for Mar. 29.

Aside from Scandal, Short had high profile appearances in Stomp the Yard and Stomp the Yard 2. He was in 2008’s Cadillac Records, 2009’s Whiteout, and 2010’s The Losers.

Short has been married at least twice before, and has one child from each of those marriages.