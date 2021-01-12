Celebrity

Sarah Silverman Offers Olive Branch to QAnon Conspiracy Theorists, But Not Everyone’s on Board

Comedian Sarah Silverman is facing backlash after she appeared to offer an olive branch to QAnon […]

Comedian Sarah Silverman is facing backlash after she appeared to offer an olive branch to QAnon conspiracy theorists in the wake of the Capitol riot, which left five people dead. Days after a mob of President Donald Trump‘s supporters stormed the Capitol building amid the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election, Silverman issued a tweet calling for Americans to “move forward together.”

Shared Sunday, Silverman in the post said, “any MAGA or Q conspiracy defectors can come sit next to me in the school cafeteria” and seemed to express sympathy, writing that she imagines “it’s really scary to lose the friends and sense of community.” She also said, “you’re [sic] past doesn’t have to define you.” She ended the tweet with a call for unity, writing, “let’s move forward together.”

Silverman’s remarks echo those of numerous GOP lawmakers, who have called for “unity” and condemned Democratic efforts to remove the president from office, formally introducing an article of impeachment Monday charging him with “incitement of insurrection.” Reacting to the impeachment bill, Sen. Lindsey Graham said, “impeachment would be a major step backward” when stating “it is past time for all of us to try to heal our country and move forward.” Sen. Ted Cruz, in a statement released just a day after the riot, said “we must come together and put this anger and division behind us.”

Just as many are condemning the calls for unity in the wake of a violent riot, Silverman’s statement seeking to “move forward together” prompted backlash. While some seemed to agree with the sentiment or suggested that it may have been meant to be sarcastic, the comedian’s tweet racked up dozens of replies from those condemning it. Scroll down to see what people are saying.

