Sarah Hyland: ‘Modern Family’ Star Claps Back at Critics of Her Oscar Party Spanx

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is clapping back at critics of her Oscar party Spanx outfit.

On Sunday evening, the actress donned a hot pink Zac Posen gown while attending the Vanity Fair Oscar party. She later took to Instagram to share photos of the dress, and commented, “#funfact I’m wearing TWO pairs of Spanx. Why diet? When you can just hide it!“

A number of Instagram users took this as an opportunity to criticize her, but she has since responded by slamming them right back.

“As a (thin) person with influence your caption is problematic,” one user commented, as noted by Us Weekly. “You’re suggesting that women should EITHER diet or hide. How about NEITHER.”

Someone else commented, “Most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard. She doesn’t have an ounce of fat she’s just so annoying lol.”

Hyland finally hit back at the critics in a since-deleted tweet, writing, “When you have two kidney transplants and are on steroids for life get back to me,” which followed a re-tweet she shared from someone else who had a kidney transplant like she did who understood why she was wearing two pairs of spanx.

Many of Hyland’s followers have taken to her Instagram post to defend and support her, with one saying, “Thanks for speaking about this. I donated my kidney in 2017, and I have a little bump now and my stomach does not lay flat because of how you are laying during the surgery when they close you up.”

“I think you are amazing!! And why is it now Days people pick apart what you say and turn it into something it’s not… come on people I am reading what you are saying but I don’t understand the Shaming for no good reason,” another fan said.

“Just saw the story about the backlash on my news feed – you look amazing + you’re honest. In fact, @sarahhyland , you’re pretty inspirational to a lot of people battling chronic health issues. When I was in the hospital and everything was so overwhelming you are one of the people I thought, ‘She has health challenges, but still has a beautiful life – it’s possible.’ Keep being your lovely self,” one other Instagram user wrote.