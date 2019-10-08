Sarah Hyland, ‘Modern Family’ Star, Was Rushed to Emergency Room, Gives Photo Proof

Sarah Hyland revealed that she was hospitalized on Sunday, taking to Instagram to document her time there without giving any information about her health. The Modern Family actress, who has a chronic kidney condition, joked about trying to make the experience more glamorous.

“ER but make it fashion,” she wrote alongside a black and white selfie in her hospital bed. Other posts featured her fiancé, Wells Adams, as the pair tried out a new Instagram filter covering their faces with pink dollar signs and enlarging their lips.

“Oh my gosh look at you, you’re an Instagram model now,” Hyland told Adams in the video.

Disagreeing, the Bachelor in Paradise bartender replied, “Looks like I got punched in the face.”

On Monday, Hyland updated fans that she was home from the hospital, sharing a video of her dog giving her kisses. “Home and cuddles,” she captioned the clip.

It’s unclear why Hyland was admitted to the emergency room — but the actress was born with kidney dysplasia, a condition in which the kidneys don’t fully develop in the womb.

In June, Hyland spent multiple days hospitalized after she had “chest pains” and felt like she “couldn’t breathe.”

“I was like, ‘Maybe it’s just a coincident. Maybe there’s something actually medically wrong with me,’” she told her Instagram followers at the time. “So, I got to the ER after a very long day of work with lots of makeup on, and I just got home from Friday night. They ran multiple tests multiple time[s]. There’s nothing physically wrong with me. So, [I] wonder why I was there.”

She concluded that there was “no scientific explanation” behind her sickness.

Hyland, who has been open about her health struggles, had her first kidney transplant surgery in 2012 when she was 21. However, four years later, she discovered that the kidney, donated by her father, was failing.

“When I found out, there was a nice cocktail of guilt, fear and a kind of hopelessness,” Hyland, 28, told PEOPLE. “But also it was like, OK, this is now a part of your life.”

She underwent a second kidney transplant, this time donated by her brother Ian, in 2017. Just days before that surgery, she met Adams. “I had all these health issues at the very beginning of our relationship and then I was on massive amounts of painkillers in the hospital FaceTiming him at all hours of the day and night,” she told PEOPLE. “He still liked me after that!”

Adams said he didn’t see Hyland’s health issues as a “huge thing.”

“I know it seems like this huge thing, but it didn’t feel like that,” he said last month. “The way I always thought of it was, there’s going to be times in my life where I’m going to need to lean on her and so this was just a time I was there for her.”