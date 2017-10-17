Fans Come After Sarah Hyland After She Appears to Laugh at Woman She Filmed While Driving

Sarah Hyland is on the receiving end of social media backlash after appearing to mock another woman in one of her latest Instagram videos.

The Modern Family star can be heard in the clip laughing with a male friend as she films a woman driving in the car right beside them.

The 26-year-old can then be heard making a mean comment while laughing.

“How, how, do you get in your car, miss?” she said.

Hyland and her friend then erupt in laughter as the woman is entirely unaware that she is being filmed and criticized by the star of ABC’s award-winning sitcom.

The actress shared the video with her 5.3 million followers on Instagram.

Many of Hyland’s fans were taken aback by the video, assuming the actress was body-shaming the woman. Hyland has previously spoken out about body-shaming.

Back in May, she took to Twitter to post a lengthy message about how she has been criticized for her weight on social media.

“I’d like to address something that has not only been brought up on Twitter but has been HEAVILY discussed by all of you in my Instagram comments,” she wrote. “That something is my weight. I don’t normally comment on things like this because it draws attention to those trying to spread negativity but I’m here to explain a few things and spread love. Here goes.”

“My self-confidence is not rendered from your comments. Because I will always be too fat. I will always be too skinny. I will never have enough curves to be called a woman. And I will always be a slut for wearing a push-up bra. Love the you you set out to be. Be the best version of yourself. Be healthy. I’m a 26-year-old woman who goes through more than you could even imagine on a daily basis,” she wrote.

My story as of now. Part 1. pic.twitter.com/6kWlnxgjIb — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) May 24, 2017

Hyland responded to criticism of the video, explaining in a story on her Instagram that she wasn’t making fun of the woman, but rather questioning how she got into her car, which was missing the handle.