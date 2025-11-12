Sabrina Carpenter to Star in New ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Adaptation

Sabrina Carpenter is getting ready to fall down a rabbit hole.

The “Please Please Please” singer, 26, is set to star in and produce a movie musical based on Lewis Carroll’s classic tale, Alice in Wonderland, at Universal Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While the project has yet to be officially announced and remains untitled, THR‘s sources indicated that this is a passion project for the pop star, who reportedly approached the studio with specific ideas and a lookbook about a year ago.

Lorene Scafaria, who wrote and directed 2019’s Hustlers, will write and direct the film, while Marc Platt, who was behind both the Broadway and screen adaptation of Wicked, will produce the project. Also producing are Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton of Alloy Entertainment, while Senior VP of Production Development Ryan Jones and Director of Production Development Jacqueline Garell are overseeing the project for the studio. Katie McNicol will lead the project for Marc Platt Productions.

Carroll’s iconic story of a girl named Alice, who finds herself on a surreal adventure in Wonderland after falling down a rabbit hole, was first turned into an animated film for Disney in 1951. Tim Burton then adapted the story into a live-action film franchise starting in 2010, with Mia Wasikowska as Alice and Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter.

Carpenter is no stranger to acting, having previously appeared on Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World (2014-2017) in addition to the films Adventures in Babysitting (2016), The Hate U Give (2018), The Short History of the Long Road (2019), Clouds (2020), and Emergency (2022).

Just a week ago, the singer was nominated for six Grammys for her seventh studio album Man’s Best Friend, including album of the year, record of the year and song of the year.