Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Soaks up the Sun on Vacation Without Him

Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend Shayna Taylor is hitting the beach and a soaking up some sun on vacation without the TV host.

See Photos Here

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 25-year-old model donned a multicolored bikini and relaxed by the waters of the Caribbean Sea while her 43-year-old boyfriend was hitting the red carpet at the Oscar Awards.

In addition to her time in the sun, Taylor was also photographed enjoying a drink from a fresh coconut, The Daily Mail reports.

Taylor’s solo-vacation comes amidst controversy surrounding the E! Network’s choice to have Seacrest host their Oscars Red Carpet event, which saw the host speak to very few celebrities.

It was reported that he only spoke with about 22 people in total, and only four of the 20 acting nominees.

Some of the celebrities that did stop to talk with him while he was hosting E!’s Live from the Red Carpet show were Andy Serkis, Allison Janney, Rita Moreno, Mary J. Blige and Taraji P. Henson.

During the interview with Henson, many presumed that she threw shade at him when she touched his chin and said, “The universe has a way of taking care of taking care of good people. You know what I mean?”

Viewers believed this to be in reference to the sexual misconduct allegations that surfaced against Seacrest over the last few months.

She eventually clarified her comment, saying that she supported Seacrest and adding, “I did it to keep his chin up. It’s an awkward position to be in. He’s been cleared but anyone can say anything.”

Henson’s follow-up comments come from the reports that E! conducted an investigation but reported that they found “insufficient evidence to support the claims” of sexual assault/harassment against Seacrest.

The allegations were brought against Seacrest by former E! stylist Suzie Hardy, who claimed that Seacrest sexually assaulted her.

A friend of hers even detailed a situation that took place before an Oscars Red carpet event where it was alleged that Seacrest grabbed Hardy from behind with “an erect penis in his underwear.”

An attorney for Seacrest released a statement saying, “On January 31st the network notified us that their independent third-party investigation had concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support her claims, effectively, clearing my client’s name.”

“It’s telling that after my client refused to pay her money, and the E! investigation resulted as it did, that she is now coming forward to share her debunked story to the press,” the statement concluded.