Kelly Ripa Professes Her Love for Ryan Seacrest on His Last Day on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan'

Kelly Ripa couldn't help but get emotional as she bid her longtime co-host Ryan Seacrest farewell during his last episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan Friday. Ripa, who hosted the daytime show with Seacrest for six years, paid tribute to her longtime friend and colleague during Friday's show, making sure Seacrest knew just how much she loves him.

"These six years together have been so much fun, and you have made us all fall in love with you," Ripa told Seacrest during his final show. "I mean, I've been in love with you, but now everybody is in love with you." Ripa would later go on to compare Seacrest to an Outback Steakhouse appetizer. "I always jokingly have referred to you as an onion, with all these layers," she began. "But really, what you are is a Bloomin' Onion, because you are layers upon layers of goodness, of kind, of charm, of brilliance, of authenticity and generosity."

.@RyanSeacrest walked onto the @LiveKellyRyan set for the very last time as co-host this morning 🥹



"@KellyRipa turned the corner and said, 'Oh my gosh, am I going to cry?' And I said, 'Maybe because I am!'" https://t.co/E5mO5shr0s pic.twitter.com/1V1TMUdGeD — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) April 14, 2023

The affection was returned by Seacrest, who called himself a "very lucky man" to have hosted alongside Ripa for six years. "I want you all to know that it is not lost on me how fortunate I am – fortunate to have had this seat next to you, Kel, for six years," he said. "You're incomparable and there is no one like you. I am fortunate to have this job where I can talk and laugh and screw things up, [and] fortunate to connect with viewers across America and Canada, as well."

"I have spent my entire career talking – talking on the radio, talking on television," he continued. "Words are my bread and butter. It's my wheelhouse. But today it is hard to put into words how deeply I have appreciated being here and being with you, being invited into your homes every day, trying to deliver a smile, or a laugh or two. I'm honored to be part of this family. I am blessed with so many memories... I will cherish, I will relish [and] I will relive those memories forever."

Seacrest announced he was leaving Live in February, saying at the time, "Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together." Ripa, who has hosted Live since 2001, will now be joined by a very familiar co-host – her husband, Mark Conseulos. Consuelos joins Live With Kelly and Mark for his first episode Monday, April 17.