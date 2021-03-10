Ryan Murphy Responds After Late 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera's Father Calls Him Out

✖

Ryan Murphy was called out by late Glee star Naya Rivera's father over a college fund for the actress' son, and the multi-series producer has now responded. In a statement issued to Entertainment Tonight, a representative for Murphy stated that he and the other Glee creators have not forgotten about their promise and that they are actively working to make it happen. "Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan have committed to fund and create a college fund for her child through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust, and have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate," the statement read.

On Tuesday, Rivera's father, George, replied to a tweet from 2020 about Murphy's promise to create the fund for Rivera's son, Josey. "Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did ... or didn’t do!!! I’m about to blow up this story .... and make sure he’s knows that I know," George tweeted. He later added, "When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are 'less than' .... vocalize a good game, but it’s as shallow as the sets on stage, that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses .... even in [an] unexplainable tragedy."

Broken Promises..... fake outrage .... hollow gestures ..... no phone call https://t.co/EXIxrFKQht — G. Rivera (@UserArtists) March 10, 2021

The outrage from Rivera's father spread to her fans and he later issued a follow-up statement, asking for all harassment toward Murphy to stop. He also warned fans not to donate to a cause boasting Rivera's name, unless it was clearly sanctioned by her estate. George also thanked all the fans for their passion and love for his daughter.

Guys, we appreciate all the love for Naya, I feel your sincerity and devotion and I miss her everyday. 2 things, pls leave @MrRPMurphy alone about his actions or non actions.. that’s for him to solve. 2nd, DO NOT DONATE to any cause w/ Nayas name unless Rivera Family endorses.. https://t.co/UNE87dQCyv — G. Rivera (@UserArtists) March 10, 2021

Rivera was reported missing on July 8, 2020, after she took 4-year-old Josey out in a rented boat on the Ventura, California lake. The pontoon was discovered with Josey aboard, but Rivera was nowhere to be found. Authorities searched for more than five days, eventually finding Rivera's body on the morning of July 13. Her death was officially ruled an accidental drowning.