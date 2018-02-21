Rumer Willis Relishes Vacation Role in Instagram Snap

Rumer Willis took to Instagram to share a snap of herself relishing in the role of a lifetime… vacationer.

In the selfie photo, Willis can be seen laying on her stomach in the sun while wearing a hat, pink sunglasses and a pair of white bikini bottoms.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Behind her is a near-forest of palm trees and a barely-noticeable pool.

In a caption on the photo, Willis wrote, “Getting ready for my next role as a [crab emoji].”

Many of her followers too to the comments to shower her with compliments, with one person exclaiming, “Girl, you are gorgeous!

“Sun screen babe,” another joked.

Willis walked away from Dancing With The Stars as a champion in 2015, but recently she underwent “painful tattoo removal” procedures after being “heartbroken” by her former dance partner.

According to a source close to the 29-year-old, she was “heartbroken after her partner Val Chmerkovsky moved on.” She was said to have been infatuated with and smitten by him, as reported by the Daily Mail, but, while they never had an official relationship, Chmerkovsky has gone on to date DWTS pro Jenna Johnson.

“Rumer was so infatuated with Val when they won, she got this giant tattoo of them dancing together,” the source explained. “Now she feels like a fool, so she’s now undergoing this painful tattoo removal.”

When she first got the tattoo, Willis was very excited, posting a photo of it on Instagram and writing, “Thank you [Brian Woo, a.k.a. Dr. Woo] for this beautiful art.”

“I got this as a reminder that what we are searching for can only be found within yourself….not from your job, how much money you make, who your dating, how many followers you have,” she added.

Finally, Willis concluded, “The value and love you have for yourself can only come from within and I am so grateful to have had such an incredible experience to help me understand that.”

In addition to her championship dancing skills, Willis is an accomplished actress as well.

She’s starred in numerous films and TV series throughout the years, including The House Bunny with Anna Faris and the CW’s 90210 reboot.

Most recently, she has been seen on FOX’s hit series Empire. She started out as a recurring actor in season three and moved to a series regular for season 4.

According to IMDB, Willis has three films currently in post-production, with at least two of them slated to be released in 2018.