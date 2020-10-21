Rudy Giuliani Films Inappropriate Encounter With Fake Reporter for 'Borat 2'

Rudy Giuliani was caught trying to solicit sex from a person he believed to be underage in a the new Borat sequel. Giuliani took part in the long-awaited sequel Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, where he was caught on camera trying to have sex with Borat's underage daughter. Fair warning — there are spoilers for the Borat sequel in the full story below.

The Borat sequel reportedly portrays Borat's daughter, Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova) as a 15-year-old aspiring TV journalist, who interviewed Giuliani for a fake conservative news program. According to a report by The Guardian, Giuliani follows Tutar into a hotel room rigged with hidden cameras, and wastes no time in making an advance on her. After she removes his microphone, he lies back on the bed, undoes his belt and then reaches into his pants and begins touching himself.

This does not look good. Especially if he thought she was 15. In a hotel room. Alone with him. pic.twitter.com/zAMwaoxiXP — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) October 21, 2020

Before things can go any further than that, Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) reportedly runs into the room. He shouts "She's 15! She's too old for you!"

So far, only a select few critics have gotten an advance look at Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and only one screenshot from this compromising scene has been released. The movie itself will be available on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

Like the original Borat film, the sequel is a mockumentary where Cohen is perpetually in character as Borat Sagdiyev, a fictitious Kazakh journalist, but almost no one around him really knows it. However, Cohen told The New York Times that the new movie is intentionally more political, along the lines of his Showtime series Who Is America.

Only a few leaks about the Borat sequel have made it out over the last year or so. One was this encounter with Giuliani, though he described it very differently in an interview with The New York Post at the time. Giuliani called the police to report that a strangely dressed man had burst into his hotel room without warning. He later realized that it was Baron Cohen, but but believed that he had made it out of the encounter without being embarrassed.

"This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shakedown, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away," Giuliani said. "I only later realised it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me."

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm will be available to stream on Amazon Video on Friday, Oct. 23.