Rudy Giuliani Says He Won't Represent Donald Trump in Impeachment Trial Because He's a Witness in the Case

President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani will not be on his impeachment team. Although two sources close to the White House previously told Reuters Giuliani was on the shortlist to represent the president during his second impeachment trial, the former New York mayor confirmed in a statement to ABC News' Chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl Sunday that he is unable to represent the president because he is a "witness." The president was impeached for "incitement of insurrection" following the Capitol riot in a House vote of 232 to 197.

Confirming that he will not be involved in the president’s defense team, Giuliani cited the "Save America" rally on Jan. 6, which led to the attack on the Capitol building. The 76-year-old lawyer not only attended the rally, but also delivered a speech, with Giuliani explaining he is "a witness and therefore unable to participate in court or in the Senate chamber." During his speech, according to Business Insider, Giuliani told the crowd it was time for "trial by combat," adding that "if we are wrong, we will be made fools of. But if we're right, a lot of them will go to jail. So let's have trial by combat." He later claimed he was simply making reference to Game of Thrones.

The rhetoric at the rally has come under widespread scrutiny following the Capitol riot, in which supporters of the president stormed the Capitol building as Congress convened for a joint session to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. The article of impeachment directly cited the rally as evidence supporting the charge against the president. Giuliani dubbing himself a "witness" given the nature of his own rhetoric at the rally, however, raised some eyebrows on social media.